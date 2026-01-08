Tennis wildcard player goes viral after bizarre performance
- Egyptian tennis player Hajar Abdelkader suffered a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the W35 event in Nairobi, part of the Women’s World Tennis Tour.
- The 21-year-old, a wildcard entry, served 20 double faults during her match against German opponent Lorena Schaedel.
- Her performance, captured on video, led social media users to question her experience in professional tennis.
- Tennis Kenya granted Abdelkader a wildcard after another player withdrew, stating she was the only other applicant at the time.
- The organisers have since admitted that the wildcard should not have been granted and pledged to prevent similar occurrences in the future.