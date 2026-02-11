Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Haaland reaches another milestone as Man City blow Fulham away

Erling Haaland netted his 153rd City goal, moving him level with Colin Bell
Erling Haaland netted his 153rd City goal, moving him level with Colin Bell (Martin Rickett/PA)
  • Manchester City defeated Fulham 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, narrowing Arsenal's Premier League lead to three points.
  • Erling Haaland scored his 153rd goal for City, drawing level with Colin Bell's club record, and his 29th goal of the season.
  • Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly also contributed goals, with all three strikes occurring in the first half.
  • Haaland was substituted at half-time after reaching his significant goal-scoring milestone.
  • The victory was a comfortable one for Pep Guardiola's side, who dominated the match against a compliant Fulham.
