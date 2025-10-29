Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Brentford emphatically ended Grimsby’s magical cup run

Reiss Nelson was among the scorers for Brentford
Reiss Nelson was among the scorers for Brentford (Getty Images)
  • Brentford secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Grimsby Town, progressing to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
  • Grimsby, who had previously eliminated Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday, were outclassed by the Premier League side.
  • Brentford established a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time with goals from Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, and Reiss Nelson.
  • Fabio Carvalho added a fourth from the penalty spot in the second half, and substitute Nathan Collins headed in a fifth.
  • Keith Andrews' side delivered a professional performance despite making nine changes from their Premier League win against Liverpool.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in