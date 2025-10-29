How Brentford emphatically ended Grimsby’s magical cup run
- Brentford secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Grimsby Town, progressing to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
- Grimsby, who had previously eliminated Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday, were outclassed by the Premier League side.
- Brentford established a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time with goals from Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, and Reiss Nelson.
- Fabio Carvalho added a fourth from the penalty spot in the second half, and substitute Nathan Collins headed in a fifth.
- Keith Andrews' side delivered a professional performance despite making nine changes from their Premier League win against Liverpool.