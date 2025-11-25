Graham Thorpe’s widow says his life could have been saved as she blasts ‘woeful’ ECB support
- Graham Thorpe's widow, Amanda Thorpe, claims her late husband would still be alive if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had offered sufficient support after his sacking.
- Thorpe, a former England cricketer, took his own life in August 2024, two and a half years after being dismissed by the ECB following a 4-0 Ashes series defeat.
- Amanda described the support provided by the ECB as “woeful”, stating that despite some funded treatment, her husband's worsening mental health was not adequately addressed.
- An inquest into Thorpe's death noted “shortcomings” in his healthcare but found no criticism of the ECB's decision to terminate his contract.
- Amanda believes crucial interventions, such as a counsellor's recommendation for residential care, were not implemented, and necessary intensive support only arrived when Thorpe was “five minutes from death”.