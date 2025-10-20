New job for Graham Potter just weeks after West Ham sacking
- Graham Potter has been appointed as the new manager of Sweden, only a few weeks after his dismissal from West Ham.
- He takes over from Jon Dahl Tomasson, who was sacked following Sweden's dismal start to World Cup qualifying, securing only one point from four games.
- Potter's short-term assignment aims to revitalise Sweden's faltering World Cup bid, marking his first role in international management.
- He expressed humility and inspiration for the role, stating his goal is to create conditions for the team to perform at the highest level.
- The Englishman's contract covers the ongoing qualifying period, with a potential automatic extension through to the World Cup next summer should Sweden qualify.