Gordon McQueen inquest finds heading ball ‘likely’ contributed to Scotland legend’s brain disease

Gordon McQueen in action for Manchester United (PA)
Gordon McQueen in action for Manchester United (PA) (PA Archive)
  • Former Scotland international footballer Gordon McQueen died at his North Yorkshire home in June 2023, aged 70.
  • His death was attributed to pneumonia, which developed due to frailty caused by mixed vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
  • A coroner concluded that repetitive head impacts from heading the ball during his football career "likely" contributed to the CTE.
  • McQueen earned 30 caps for Scotland between 1974 and 1981 and had a 16-year career playing for clubs including Manchester United and Leeds.
  • The inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, delivered a narrative conclusion, linking his football career to the brain injury that was a factor in his death.
In full

