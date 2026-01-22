What Fifa president said about British football fans amid World Cup fears
- Fifa president Gianni Infantino joked about British football fans' behaviour during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
- Infantino addressed concerns about the tournament's staging in the United States, comparing it to the 2022 Qatar World Cup which had 'virtually no incidents'.
- “For the first time in history also, no Brit was arrested during a World Cup. Imagine! This is something really, really special,” he said.
- Infantino also defended the high ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and said Fifa received over 500 million ticket requests despite the costs.
- He dismissed reports that fans from certain countries would be denied visas, assuring that the host nations would welcome attendees from around the world.