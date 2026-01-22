Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What Fifa president said about British football fans amid World Cup fears

Inside Fifa’s shambolic and shameful 2026 World Cup draw
  • Fifa president Gianni Infantino joked about British football fans' behaviour during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
  • Infantino addressed concerns about the tournament's staging in the United States, comparing it to the 2022 Qatar World Cup which had 'virtually no incidents'.
  • “For the first time in history also, no Brit was arrested during a World Cup. Imagine! This is something really, really special,” he said.
  • Infantino also defended the high ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and said Fifa received over 500 million ticket requests despite the costs.
  • He dismissed reports that fans from certain countries would be denied visas, assuring that the host nations would welcome attendees from around the world.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in