Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Benfica winger issued initial verdict over alleged Vinicius Jr racism incident

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the exchange with Vinicius Junior
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the exchange with Vinicius Junior (AFP/Getty)
  • Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has been provisionally suspended for one game by Uefa.
  • The suspension follows allegations that Prestianni racially abused Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during their Champions League play-off first leg.
  • The incident occurred after Vinicius Jr scored a second-half goal, leading to a heated exchange and an 11-minute halt in the game.
  • UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector requested the interim suspension while investigating the alleged discriminatory behaviour.
  • The investigation is ongoing, and further rulings from UEFA's disciplinary bodies are expected upon its conclusion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in