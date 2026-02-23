Benfica winger issued initial verdict over alleged Vinicius Jr racism incident
- Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has been provisionally suspended for one game by Uefa.
- The suspension follows allegations that Prestianni racially abused Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during their Champions League play-off first leg.
- The incident occurred after Vinicius Jr scored a second-half goal, leading to a heated exchange and an 11-minute halt in the game.
- UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector requested the interim suspension while investigating the alleged discriminatory behaviour.
- The investigation is ongoing, and further rulings from UEFA's disciplinary bodies are expected upon its conclusion.
