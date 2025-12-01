Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Darts star Gerwyn Price offers unusual reward after having his coat ‘stolen’

Gerwyn Price claims his coat was stolen last week (John Walton/PA)
Gerwyn Price claims his coat was stolen last week (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Darts star Gerwyn Price has launched an appeal to find his missing coat, which he claims was stolen last week.
  • The coat was reportedly taken while Price was watching rugby in Potters Bar, Newport.
  • Price believes the theft was deliberate, citing a witness who overheard a conversation about his coat being taken.
  • He is offering a reward of £200 worth of fish and chips from his own business and a signed 'Iceman' playing shirt for its return or information leading to its retrieval.
  • Price stated his motivation is based on “principle” and to “name and shame” the culprits, rather than just the value of the coat itself.
