George Russell drops verdict on potential McLaren team orders in F1 title decider
- McLaren's Lando Norris leads the F1 world championship by 12 points over Max Verstappen, with teammate Oscar Piastri four points further behind in third place heading into the final race of the season.
- Norris needs a podium finish in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure his maiden title.
- Speculation suggests McLaren could implement team orders, instructing Piastri to allow Norris to pass if necessary, despite their policy of fair treatment.
- Mercedes driver George Russell argued against team orders, stating it would be unfair to both Norris and Piastri at this late stage of the season.
- Russell emphasised that he would not want to win a championship by his teammate pulling over, especially if they had been rivals throughout the year.