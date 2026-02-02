Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

George Russell ready to renew rivalry with Max Verstappen

George Russell wants to go ‘head-to-head’ with Max Verstappen in the upcoming season
George Russell wants to go ‘head-to-head’ with Max Verstappen in the upcoming season (Getty)
  • George Russell has expressed his eagerness to go "head-to-head" with rival Max Verstappen in the upcoming 2026 F1 season.
  • Mercedes, Russell's team, is widely considered an early favourite for the world championship following significant regulation changes this year.
  • Russell, however, downplayed Mercedes' favourite status, acknowledging the strong performance of other teams like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.
  • He commented on Mercedes' new car, stating it "doesn't look like a turd" after initial tests, but it's too early to confirm its championship potential.
  • The next pre-season test is scheduled for 11-13 February in Bahrain, with the new season commencing with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in