George Ford insists England have ‘belief’ to end winless run against New Zealand
- England are seeking only their ninth ever victory over New Zealand, and their first at Twickenham since 2012, in Saturday’s Quilter Nations Series clash.
- Fly-half George Ford, who played in England's 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final win against the All Blacks, expressed strong “belief” that Steve Borthwick’s side can overcome their opponents.
- Despite a current run of nine consecutive victories, England recognise the significant challenge posed by New Zealand, who defeated them narrowly three times last year.
- Ford recalled missing a last-minute drop goal in one of those defeats at Twickenham last November, but believes England have learned from past errors and now possess an improved attacking mindset for finishing games.
- Ford is motivated to be part of the team that creates new history, stating, "Why can't we be the next team, 2025, that they talk about?"