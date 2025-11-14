Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

George Ford insists England have ‘belief’ to end winless run against New Zealand

Henry Pollock reveals 5,000 calorie-a-day England training camp diet
  • England are seeking only their ninth ever victory over New Zealand, and their first at Twickenham since 2012, in Saturday’s Quilter Nations Series clash.
  • Fly-half George Ford, who played in England's 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final win against the All Blacks, expressed strong “belief” that Steve Borthwick’s side can overcome their opponents.
  • Despite a current run of nine consecutive victories, England recognise the significant challenge posed by New Zealand, who defeated them narrowly three times last year.
  • Ford recalled missing a last-minute drop goal in one of those defeats at Twickenham last November, but believes England have learned from past errors and now possess an improved attacking mindset for finishing games.
  • Ford is motivated to be part of the team that creates new history, stating, "Why can't we be the next team, 2025, that they talk about?"
