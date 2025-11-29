GB Olympic hockey hero Imran Sherwani dies aged 63
- Former Great Britain hockey player Imran Sherwani has passed away at the age of 63, as confirmed by his family.
- Sherwani, who played 94 times for Great Britain and England, was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in 2019.
- Sherwani was part of the 1988 Olympics team that won a gold medal in Seoul.
- He scored twice in GB’s 3-1 win over West Germany in the final, and his second goal led to BBC commentator Barry Davies famously asking: “Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares!?”
- Sherwani was only the third Asian player to represent Great Britain in hockey after Sutinder Kehar and Kulbir Bhaura.