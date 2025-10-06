Gary Neville urges UK to ‘become a team again’ amid Union flag row
- Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain, has revealed he removed a Union flag from one of his development sites in Manchester.
- He said the flag was being “used in a negative fashion” by “angry, middle-aged white men” who he believes are dividing the nation.
- Mr Neville's decision followed an attack at a Manchester synagogue that killed two men and his observation of numerous Union flags being displayed in other areas.
- Mr Neville said he is a patriot, citing his 85 caps for England, but questioned the current motivations for displaying the flag.
- He urged people to “check ourselves”, return to a “neutral point”, and “become a team again”, expressing concern about the country being pulled to extremes.