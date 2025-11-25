Gary Neville claims Man United were ‘an embarrassment’ in ‘really bad’ Everton loss
- Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat by Everton at Old Trafford on Monday night, despite Everton playing with 10 men for 77 minutes.
- Everton's Idrissa Gueye received a red card after just 13 minutes for slapping his team-mate, Michael Keane.
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the decisive goal for Everton on the half-hour mark, which they held onto for the win.
- Former United defender Gary Neville heavily criticised his old club on the Gary Neville Podcast, claiming the way they played was “an embarrassment” as he branded the result “really bad”.
- The loss ended United's five-match unbeaten run and prevented them from entering the Premier League top four, drawing boos from fans at full-time.