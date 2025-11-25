Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gary Neville claims Man United were ‘an embarrassment’ in ‘really bad’ Everton loss

Gary Neville was very critical of Man United after their loss to Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Neville was very critical of Man United after their loss to Everton (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat by Everton at Old Trafford on Monday night, despite Everton playing with 10 men for 77 minutes.
  • Everton's Idrissa Gueye received a red card after just 13 minutes for slapping his team-mate, Michael Keane.
  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the decisive goal for Everton on the half-hour mark, which they held onto for the win.
  • Former United defender Gary Neville heavily criticised his old club on the Gary Neville Podcast, claiming the way they played was “an embarrassment” as he branded the result “really bad”.
  • The loss ended United's five-match unbeaten run and prevented them from entering the Premier League top four, drawing boos from fans at full-time.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in