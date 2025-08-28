Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Chelsea have agreed a £40m deal with Manchester United to sign winger Alejandro Garnacho.
The transfer includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Manchester United.
Garnacho's sale is the fourth largest in United's history and their most profitable for a player classed as an academy graduate.
His relationship with United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly broke down, contributing to his departure.
Chelsea sought a right-footed left winger, with Garnacho effectively replacing Jadon Sancho, who returned to United.
