Arsenal star in line for first appearance since January as he is added to Champions League squad
- Gabriel Jesus is poised to make his first Arsenal appearance in 332 days, having travelled to Belgium for the Champions League match against Club Brugge.
- He has been sidelined since 12 January after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
- Arsenal confirmed his registration for their Champions League squad, replacing Max Dowman, who suffered an ankle injury.
- His potential return provides a welcome boost for manager Mikel Arteta, who has faced numerous high-profile injuries this season.
- The Gunners aim to secure their sixth consecutive Champions League win following a Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday.