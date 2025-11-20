F1 star admits he was ‘very lucky’ after huge crash in Brazil
- Brazilian F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto sustained a left leg injury following a significant 57G crash at his home race in Sao Paulo earlier this month.
- The 21-year-old rookie's Sauber car was destroyed during the sprint race in Brazil after he spun and hit walls at turn one while attempting an overtake on Alex Albon, and he admitted he was “very lucky” to avoid serious injury.
- Bortoleto attributed the crash to his DRS not being fully closed and hitting a bump while braking, causing severe rear locking.
- Despite the initial pain, Bortoleto confirmed his leg discomfort subsided within a couple of days after the incident.
- His challenging home debut also saw him crash out of the grand prix on lap one after a collision with Lance Stroll.