Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Welsh football legend and Gabby Logan’s dad Terry Yorath dies aged 75

Terry Yorath has died aged 75
Terry Yorath has died aged 75 (Getty Images)
  • Welsh football legend Terry Yorath has passed away at the age of 75.
  • His daughter, BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan, made an abrupt exit from Match Of The Day on Wednesday night due to a family emergency, which was later revealed to be her father's death.
  • Logan and her siblings issued a statement, describing their father as a 'quiet, kind and gentle man' and expressing heartbreak, while taking comfort in his reunion with their late brother Daniel.
  • Yorath, born in Cardiff, earned 59 caps for Wales and was a key player in Don Revie's Leeds team that won the First Division title.
  • The BBC and Match Of The Day have extended their condolences to the family.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in