Welsh football legend and Gabby Logan’s dad Terry Yorath dies aged 75
- Welsh football legend Terry Yorath has passed away at the age of 75.
- His daughter, BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan, made an abrupt exit from Match Of The Day on Wednesday night due to a family emergency, which was later revealed to be her father's death.
- Logan and her siblings issued a statement, describing their father as a 'quiet, kind and gentle man' and expressing heartbreak, while taking comfort in his reunion with their late brother Daniel.
- Yorath, born in Cardiff, earned 59 caps for Wales and was a key player in Don Revie's Leeds team that won the First Division title.
- The BBC and Match Of The Day have extended their condolences to the family.