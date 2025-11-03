Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank reacts to apparent snub by two stars after Chelsea loss

Thomas Frank urges on his team from the sideline
Thomas Frank urges on his team from the sideline (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Tottenham manager Thomas Frank defended Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence after they appeared to ignore him following the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.
  • The players seemingly went straight down the tunnel instead of joining a lap of appreciation, amidst boos from the home crowd at full-time.
  • Frank acknowledged the players' frustration, saying they are “doing everything they can” and downplaying the incident as a “small issue”.
  • The defeat marked Tottenham's third Premier League loss of the season and highlighted a poor home record, with only one win in five league matches at home.
  • Frank admitted Chelsea were the better team on the day and emphasised that his new front four needs time to gel and build cohesion.
