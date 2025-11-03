Tottenham boss Thomas Frank reacts to apparent snub by two stars after Chelsea loss
- Tottenham manager Thomas Frank defended Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence after they appeared to ignore him following the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.
- The players seemingly went straight down the tunnel instead of joining a lap of appreciation, amidst boos from the home crowd at full-time.
- Frank acknowledged the players' frustration, saying they are “doing everything they can” and downplaying the incident as a “small issue”.
- The defeat marked Tottenham's third Premier League loss of the season and highlighted a poor home record, with only one win in five league matches at home.
- Frank admitted Chelsea were the better team on the day and emphasised that his new front four needs time to gel and build cohesion.