Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How France laid down Six Nations marker with Ireland thrashing

France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey breaks through to score their first try
France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey breaks through to score their first try (Adam Davy/PA)
  • France began their Six Nations title defence with a dominant 36-14 victory over Ireland in Paris, laying down a significant marker for the tournament.
  • The French half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert, previously thought to be incompatible, delivered an exceptional performance, dismissing earlier doubts.
  • Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries, contributing to France's early 29-point lead, which effectively decided the match well before the final whistle.
  • Ireland struggled to match France's intensity and skill, with their first points coming only in the second half, despite a late rally.
  • The win establishes France as strong favourites for the Six Nations title, with the Stade de France proving a formidable venue for visiting teams.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in