The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 13
- Here are The Independent’s top Fantasy Premier League tips for Gameweek 13 ahead of this week’s deadline on Saturday, November 29, at 13:30 BST.
- In defence, Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) is one to look out for as City host a struggling Leeds side. Since Gameweek 12, only two defenders have scored more than his 37 points. Jurrien Timber (£6.3m), meanwhile, is also a solid option, adding a goal and an assist in his last two games in all competitions to his solid defensive displays this season.
- Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) of Nottingham Forest is a cheap option that provides consistency. A mainstay in the Forest midfield, he offers both a set-piece threat as well as defensive contribution (DEFCON) points.
- Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers (£6.9m) is in impressive form and, with a poor Wolves side coming up next, the midfielder will feel primed to add to his three goals from the last six Gameweeks.
- Although he is the second-most transferred out forward this week, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) offers great potential, especially with the porous Manchester United and Burnley coming up in his next two games. United have only kept one clean sheet this season while Burnley’s underlying defensive numbers are among the worst in the league.