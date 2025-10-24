The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 9
- Here are the top 5 picks for Fantasy Premier League gameweek 9 ahead of the deadline at 18.30 BST on Friday, October 24.
- Gabriel Magalhaes is a surefire pick but if you wanted a more cost-effective option, then Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) is a player to be looked at. Only five defenders have scored more points than his 37 since gameweek 3.
- In midfield, Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) of Chelsea has come into form of late. He is joint-second for points gained in the last six gameweeks (38), and also appears to be Chelsea’s penalty taker in Cole Palmer’s absence.
- Two good midfield differential picks come in the form of Leeds’s Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) of Brighton. Longstaff has quietly impressed in Leeds’ midfield with 16 chances created this campaign, while Minteh has amassed 33 points this season with one goal, two assists and three bonus points.
- Newcastle‘s Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) is in great form currently with four Premier League goals to his name this season, and is already becoming a talismanic figure for his new side.