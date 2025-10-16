The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 8
- This weekend will see gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League take place as the Premier League returns following the international break.
- Although Mohamed Salah has a great record against Manchester United, who Liverpool face on Sunday, if faced with a choice between him and Erling Haaland (£14.5m), the latter would be a better pick due to his form this season and the fact his Manchester City side face Everton at home.
- In-form Antoine Semenyo is tough to ignore but for fpl players looking for midfielders without high ownership, his Ghanaian compatriot Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) may be another good option in midfield.
- Full backs Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) have impressed this season, have good underlying numbers and are relatively cheap.
- League leaders Arsenal head to Fulham for the Saturday evening fixture and, despite being winless in their last two visits, are overwhelming favourites this time round, with Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) the sure-fire pick.