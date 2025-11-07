The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 11
- The Independent has outlined the best Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 11 ahead of Saturday’s 11am deadline.
- Mikel Merino (£5.9m) could fill-in upfront this weekend in the absence of Viktor Gyokeres. When the midfielder adopted the role last season, he scored four goals in six league matches. The Spaniard goes into this weekend’s game against Sunderland on the back of a midweek brace against Slavia Prague. Declan Rice (£6.8m) is another solid option, having amassed 43 points in the last five Gameweeks, with two goals and two assists in that period.
- Brighton’s Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) may have a point to prove this weekend after missing out on the England squad. He had been tipped to make Thomas Tuchel’s side after scoring six goals in six Gameweeks. Nevertheless, his form is still something to take note of. Brighton face Crystal Palace on Sunday.
- West Ham, buoyed by last weekend’s win against Newcastle, host fellow strugglers Burnley at home on Saturday. Their poor run on the road, with 15 goals conceded, a league high, could provide opportunities for Hammers talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) to score some attacking points.
- Brentford have already claimed the scalps of Manchester United and Liverpool at home this season and key to those wins, with goals in both games, has been Igor Thiago (£6.2m). With the Bees hosting poor travellers Newcastle on Sunday, the Brazilian looks poised to add to his impressive overall tally of seven.