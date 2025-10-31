The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 10
- The Independent has outlined the best Fantasy Premier League picks ahead of Gameweek 10.
- Players looking for alternatives to David Raya in goal could look at Newcastle’s Nick Pope (£5.2m), who has five clean sheets this season. His side travel to a struggling West Ham side on Sunday, which could see that total increase.
- In defence, Nordi Mukiele (£4.1m) has impressed for Sunderland and could add another clean sheet to his name against goal-shy Everton this weekend. Those looking for Arsenal alternatives to Gabriel Magalhaes could look at Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) who, in additon to racking up clean sheets, is also a threat going forward.
- Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) of Bournemouth has burst onto the scene in recent weeks, with four goals in his last three games, and may prove to be an effective differential.
- Erling Haaland is an obvious choice upfront despite his scoring run coming to an end last week, but if you are looking for a cheaper option then the prolific Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£7.7m) is a good option. Mateta has scored four goals in the last six gameweeks and his underlying stats in that period (13 big chances and 6.70xG) are also impressive.