Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England suffer injury blow ahead of Six Nations

Steve Borthwick could be without Fin Smith for the start of the Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Borthwick could be without Fin Smith for the start of the Six Nations (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England rugby fly-half Fin Smith is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations after sustaining a calf injury.
  • Smith was a late withdrawal from Northampton Saints' Champions Cup match against Bordeaux Begles last weekend and will miss their upcoming fixture against the Scarlets.
  • He is awaiting scan results to determine the severity of the injury, which could impact his participation in the opening rounds of the tournament.
  • Northampton's director of rugby, Phil Dowson, stated that Smith would be out for a minimum of two weeks, with a longer timeline possible.
  • The injury comes ahead of Steve Borthwick's Six Nations squad announcement next Friday, with England's first match against Wales scheduled for 7 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in