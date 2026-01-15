England suffer injury blow ahead of Six Nations
- England rugby fly-half Fin Smith is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations after sustaining a calf injury.
- Smith was a late withdrawal from Northampton Saints' Champions Cup match against Bordeaux Begles last weekend and will miss their upcoming fixture against the Scarlets.
- He is awaiting scan results to determine the severity of the injury, which could impact his participation in the opening rounds of the tournament.
- Northampton's director of rugby, Phil Dowson, stated that Smith would be out for a minimum of two weeks, with a longer timeline possible.
- The injury comes ahead of Steve Borthwick's Six Nations squad announcement next Friday, with England's first match against Wales scheduled for 7 February.