Fans hit out at Fifa again as World Cup tickets row takes fresh twist

Fifa is facing fresh criticism ahead of the World Cup
Fifa is facing fresh criticism ahead of the World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Fifa is facing fresh criticism for charging fans to enter its World Cup 2026 Fan Festival in New Jersey, with tickets priced at $12.50 (£9.50).
  • This decision has angered fans, as fan zones at major sporting events are typically free to attend.
  • The move follows previous backlash against Fifa for setting record-high ticket prices for the World Cup itself, making it the most expensive tournament to date.
  • Despite a partial climbdown offering 10 per cent of tickets at a reduced price of $60 (£45), fan groups argue this is still insufficient and was announced without consultation.
  • Separately, Fifa confirmed a $50m (£37.5m) prize for the winning nation, part of a $727m (£545m) fund for competing teams.
