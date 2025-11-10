Why relationship between Fifa and footballers’ union is more strained than ever
- The world players' union, Fifpro, has accused Fifa of promoting "fake" unions and undermining genuine dialogue on player welfare.
- Fifpro was not invited to a recent Fifa-convened meeting in Morocco, which it claims lacked meaningful global representation from independent player unions.
- Fifpro stated that Fifa's strategy of creating "Fifa-friendly organisations" for consultation, rather than engaging recognised bodies, contravenes International Labour Organisation conventions.
- Sources suggest that at least four of the 30 national player unions reportedly present at the Fifa meeting were represented by individuals suspended for poor governance or corruption.
- Relations between Fifpro and Fifa are strained, with FIFPRO's Europe division pursuing legal action against Fifa over consultation regarding the international match calendar.