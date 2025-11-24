Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ferrari chief sends two-word message to Lewis Hamilton after Las Vegas GP disappointment

Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari debut campaign: 'The worst season ever'
  • Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur urged Lewis Hamilton to "calm down" after the seven-time world champion criticised his own performance following the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
  • Hamilton described his inaugural season with the Italian outfit as the worst of his 19-year career and expressed a desire for the year to conclude.
  • Vasseur acknowledged Hamilton's pace in practice but highlighted the difficulty of recovering from a poor starting position after he qualified last in Las Vegas.
  • Despite qualifying last in Las Vegas, Hamilton climbed to eighth place after two disqualifications, though he finished nearly a minute behind the winner, Max Verstappen.
  • Hamilton currently trails team-mate Charles Leclerc by 74 points, has not achieved a podium for Ferrari, and Ferrari is fourth in the constructors' championship.
