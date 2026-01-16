Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Facundo Buonanotte seals loan move to Leeds from Chelsea

Facundo Buonanotte (right) has joined Leeds on loan
Facundo Buonanotte (right) has joined Leeds on loan (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
  • Chelsea’s Facundo Buonanotte has joined Leeds United on loan until the end of the season.
  • Buonanotte arrived at Chelsea from Brighton in the summer but has only made eight appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season.
  • He did not feature in Chelsea’s 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat by Arsenal on Wednesday.
  • The loan deal went through on Thursday evening after Buonanotte completed his Leeds medical.
  • The Argentine told Leeds’ official website “I want to show my quality” after a difficult first half of the season at Stamford Bridge.

