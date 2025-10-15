Fabio Paratici shares message to Spurs fans after serving ban
- Fabio Paratici is set to return to Tottenham as sporting director, with Johan Lange also taking on the same role within a new operations structure.
- Paratici had resigned from his managing director position in April 2023 after a worldwide ban from football-related activity, stemming from an investigation into alleged false accounting at Juventus.
- He has been working as a consultant for Spurs since summer 2023 and will now resume a full-time position, while Lange steps up from his technical director post.
- The structural changes are designed to strengthen leadership, collaboration, and long-term decision-making across all areas of the men's and boys' game.
- In a statement, Paratici said "I am convinced that, working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters."