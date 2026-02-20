Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fan favourite F1 track could return sooner than we think

Netflix reveal first trailer for Season 8 of F1 Drive to Survive
  • Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that Turkey is set to return to the racing calendar, potentially for 2027.
  • Istanbul Park, which last hosted a Grand Prix in 2021, is favoured as a traditional track, aligning with F1's preference for heritage circuits over new street races.
  • The sport's calendar will not expand beyond 24 races, meaning new additions will replace existing events, with Zandvoort's Dutch Grand Prix concluding this year.
  • While other nations like South Africa and South Korea are interested, their inclusion is unlikely before 2029 due to the need for new infrastructure.
  • Domenicali also discussed potentially doubling sprint races and urged calm regarding the new 2026 engine and chassis regulations, despite criticism from drivers.
