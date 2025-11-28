Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Qatar GP sprint race: Piastri pole, Hamilton and Verstappen struggle

Lando Norris (left) was unhappy with his sprint qualifying performance
Lando Norris (left) was unhappy with his sprint qualifying performance (David Davies/PA)
  • Oscar Piastri secured pole position for the Qatar sprint race, with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris qualifying third after a late error.
  • George Russell will start second, splitting the McLaren drivers on the grid for the sprint event.
  • Max Verstappen qualified in a disappointing sixth place, behind his Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
  • Lewis Hamilton's poor run of form continued as he could only manage 18th position for the sprint race.
  • Both Verstappen and Hamilton expressed frustration with their respective cars' performance during qualifying.
