F1 trials new race procedure amid driver complaints
- Formula 1 has begun trialling a new race start procedure during pre-season testing in Bahrain, featuring a five-second blue pre-start warning before the traditional red lights.
- The change addresses safety concerns arising from new hybrid engines, which require more time to build turbo boost and minimise turbo-lag, potentially causing dangerous delays at the start.
- Ten cars participated in the initial trial on Wednesday, with further tests scheduled for Thursday and Friday, though it is unconfirmed if this procedure will be adopted for the Australian Grand Prix.
- McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stressed the importance of a safe start procedure, warning of potential collisions if cars fail to move off the grid promptly.
- Ferrari is reportedly the only engine manufacturer opposing the rule change, with suggestions from Mercedes driver George Russell that they may have a competitive advantage due to their engine design.
