Norris secures pole in Brazil as title rivals stumble

Lando Norris's blunt response to F1 title battle question
  • Lando Norris secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after extending his lead in the F1 title race.
  • Norris won the earlier sprint race, increasing his championship advantage over Oscar Piastri to nine points after Piastri crashed out of the sprint.
  • Max Verstappen, 39 points behind Norris, was eliminated in Q1 and will start the main race in 16th position, marking his first Q1 exit in over four years.
  • Kimi Antonelli will start alongside Norris on the front row, with Charles Leclerc in third and Oscar Piastri in fourth.
  • Lewis Hamilton qualified 13th, while British driver Ollie Bearman impressed by securing eighth place.
