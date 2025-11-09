Norris secures pole in Brazil as title rivals stumble
- Lando Norris secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after extending his lead in the F1 title race.
- Norris won the earlier sprint race, increasing his championship advantage over Oscar Piastri to nine points after Piastri crashed out of the sprint.
- Max Verstappen, 39 points behind Norris, was eliminated in Q1 and will start the main race in 16th position, marking his first Q1 exit in over four years.
- Kimi Antonelli will start alongside Norris on the front row, with Charles Leclerc in third and Oscar Piastri in fourth.
- Lewis Hamilton qualified 13th, while British driver Ollie Bearman impressed by securing eighth place.