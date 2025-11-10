Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lando Norris edges closer to title win after Brazilian Grand Prix

Lando Norris's blunt response to F1 title battle question
  • Lando Norris won the Brazilian Grand Prix, significantly boosting his F1 championship title hopes.
  • Oscar Piastri finished fifth after incurring a 10-second penalty, which hampered his performance.
  • Max Verstappen completed a remarkable drive, climbing from last but one on the grid to secure third place.
  • Norris now leads Piastri by 24 points in the championship standings, with Verstappen 49 points adrift and 83 points remaining.
  • The victory means Norris can afford to finish second to Piastri in the final three races and the Qatar sprint to still clinch the title.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in