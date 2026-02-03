Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

F1 driver handed lifeline months after controversial exit

Alpine Bring In Colapinto To Replace Doohan
  • Jack Doohan, 23, has been named as one of Haas' reserve drivers for the upcoming Formula 1 season, marking a second opportunity in the sport.
  • The Australian was previously dropped by Alpine after just seven races last year, with Franco Colapinto taking his place.
  • Doohan will undertake reserve duties, including on-site appearances and simulator work, alongside Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa.
  • The son of five-time MotoGP world champion Mick Doohan expressed his enthusiasm, calling Haas the “ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career”.
  • Doohan may be aiming for a full race seat with Haas in 2027, as the futures of current drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman are uncertain beyond this season.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in