F1 driver handed lifeline months after controversial exit
- Jack Doohan, 23, has been named as one of Haas' reserve drivers for the upcoming Formula 1 season, marking a second opportunity in the sport.
- The Australian was previously dropped by Alpine after just seven races last year, with Franco Colapinto taking his place.
- Doohan will undertake reserve duties, including on-site appearances and simulator work, alongside Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa.
- The son of five-time MotoGP world champion Mick Doohan expressed his enthusiasm, calling Haas the “ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career”.
- Doohan may be aiming for a full race seat with Haas in 2027, as the futures of current drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman are uncertain beyond this season.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks