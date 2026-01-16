Max Verstappen predicts Red Bull to have rocky start to F1 2026 season
- Max Verstappen predicts Red Bull will spend more time in the garage than on track during the first pre-season tests in Barcelona due to new regulations.
- Red Bull is building its own power unit for the first time for the 2026 season, in collaboration with American automotive giant Ford.
- The four-time world champion expressed uncertainty about the new car and engine ahead of the tests, which begin on 26 January.
- Red Bull is set to unveil its 2026 car livery in Detroit, with Isack Hadjar joining Verstappen as his fourth different teammate in 15 months.
- Verstappen, who narrowly missed out on a fifth consecutive championship last season, is contracted with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.