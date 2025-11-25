Everton’s David Moyes backs Gueye after slapping incident during Man Utd game
- Everton manager David Moyes praised midfielder Idrissa Gueye after he received a red card in the 13th minute for slapping his teammate Michael Keane.
- He backed Gueye, expressing satisfaction with the team's fighting spirit and resilience.
- Moyes stated that the team's fight was essential for them to overcome playing with ten men for most of the match.
- Everton secured a 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
- The win was Everton's first Premier League victory at Old Trafford since 2013, secured by Kienan Dewsbury-Hall's first-half strike.