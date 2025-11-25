Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everton’s David Moyes backs Gueye after slapping incident during Man Utd game

David Moyes' bizarre reaction to Gueye being sent off for slapping Everton teammate after United win
  • Everton manager David Moyes praised midfielder Idrissa Gueye after he received a red card in the 13th minute for slapping his teammate Michael Keane.
  • He backed Gueye, expressing satisfaction with the team's fighting spirit and resilience.
  • Moyes stated that the team's fight was essential for them to overcome playing with ten men for most of the match.
  • Everton secured a 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
  • The win was Everton's first Premier League victory at Old Trafford since 2013, secured by Kienan Dewsbury-Hall's first-half strike.
