Enzo Maresca reveals reason Chelsea star is not a regular Premier League starter
- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed 18-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao is not a regular starter because he is still adapting to the Premier League and the English weather.
- Estevao has made an impressive start to his Chelsea career, contributing four goals and one assist across 15 appearances this season.
- The young winger played a full 90 minutes and scored in Chelsea's 2-2 Champions League draw against Qarabag, following a brief appearance in the previous Premier League fixture against Tottenham.
- Maresca defended his squad rotation policy against criticism, including from Wayne Rooney, stating it is his view to rotate players.
- He emphasised that giving young international players like Andrey Santos, Jorrel Hato, and Joao Pedro opportunities is crucial for their development and improvement.