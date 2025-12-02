Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Enzo Maresca hints that Cole Palmer could start for Chelsea against Leeds

Cole Palmer is nearing a return to action
Cole Palmer is nearing a return to action (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Cole Palmer is available to play in Wednesday's match against Leeds, and hinted that he could potentially start.
  • Palmer has been sidelined for over two months due to a recurring groin issue and a fractured toe, which he sustained in a home accident.
  • Maresca plans to gradually reintroduce Palmer to ensure his fitness, after he remained an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
  • Chelsea will be without Moises Caicedo for the Leeds game, following his straight red card against Arsenal, which Maresca acknowledged as a challenge.
  • Maresca also addressed managing the playing time of injury-prone players like Reece James and praised his versatility in both full-back and midfield roles.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in