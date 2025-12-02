Enzo Maresca hints that Cole Palmer could start for Chelsea against Leeds
- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Cole Palmer is available to play in Wednesday's match against Leeds, and hinted that he could potentially start.
- Palmer has been sidelined for over two months due to a recurring groin issue and a fractured toe, which he sustained in a home accident.
- Maresca plans to gradually reintroduce Palmer to ensure his fitness, after he remained an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
- Chelsea will be without Moises Caicedo for the Leeds game, following his straight red card against Arsenal, which Maresca acknowledged as a challenge.
- Maresca also addressed managing the playing time of injury-prone players like Reece James and praised his versatility in both full-back and midfield roles.