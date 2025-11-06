Enzo Maresca names one thing still damaging Chelsea after disappointing draw
- Chelsea drew 2-2 with Qarabag on Wednesday, with coach Enzo Maresca attributing the team's performance and selection issues to the Club World Cup, which finished just five weeks before the Premier League season began.
- Maresca made seven changes to the squad, saying that key players like Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez cannot play every three days.
- Despite Estevao's early goal for Chelsea, Qarabag took a 2-1 lead before half-time through Leandro Andrade and a Marko Jankovic penalty.
- Alejandro Garnacho scored in the second half to rescue a point for Chelsea, who were criticised by Maresca for not being clinical enough.
- Midfielder Romeo Lavia suffered another injury early in the match, and Chelsea face another tight turnaround before their next game against Wolves on Saturday.