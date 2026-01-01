Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea part company with manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has left the club
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has left the club (PA Wire)
  • Enzo Maresca has left his position as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge.
  • His departure follows a poor run of form, with Chelsea securing only one win in their last seven top-flight games.
  • The club currently sits fifth in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
  • Speculation had intensified regarding Maresca's future, citing a strained relationship with key figures at Stamford Bridge.
  • Chelsea stated that the change was made to give the team the best chance of achieving key objectives, including Champions League qualification.

