Enzo Maresca sends fresh message to Chelsea fans after ‘worst 48 hours’ rant
- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca caused a stir by stating the “last 48 hours have been the worst” since he joined the club, following their 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday.
- He attributed this sentiment to a lack of support from “many people” but refused to specify who, only clarifying it was not the fans or an internal issue.
- When questioned again before Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff on Tuesday, Maresca remained defiant and refused to elaborate on his previous comments.
- Maresca insisted he had “nothing to add” but reiterated that “I love Chelsea supporters” and that they “deserve the best”.
- He confirmed his commitment to Chelsea and the club's winning mentality, also noting that Cole Palmer would be rested for the Cardiff game to protect him as he continues to regain fitness.