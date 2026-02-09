Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eni Aluko hits out at Ian Wright and Laura Woods as punditry row continues

Roy Keane makes Eni Aluko joke in front of Ian Wright after row
  • Eni Aluko has restarted a contentious debate surrounding the presence of male pundits in women's football, asserting that women should predominantly lead the sport's media coverage.
  • Her comments follow a previous accusation last year that Ian Wright obstructed opportunities for female pundits. She later issued an apology for which Wright did not accept.
  • Aluko recently expressed frustration that she and Fara Williams were overlooked for Women's Euros coverage in favour of male pundits, including Wright and Nedum Onuoha.
  • Presenter Laura Woods criticised Aluko's viewpoint as 'damaging', arguing against 'gate-keeping' women's football and emphasising that 'caps don't win automatic work'.
  • Aluko further alleged that Wright, despite being an 'ally', refused to use his influence to help her secure punditry work, contrary to her expectations.

