The key questions facing England after securing World Cup qualification

Harry Kane has helped England breeze to World Cup qualification
Harry Kane has helped England breeze to World Cup qualification (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • England secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a dominant 5-0 victory over Latvia, becoming the first European side to do so.
  • Under manager Thomas Tuchel, England maintained a perfect record in qualification, winning all six matches, scoring 18 goals, and conceding none.
  • Tuchel is focused on refining the team's attack, with Harry Kane scoring two goals against Latvia, and is addressing tactical challenges for the upcoming tournament.
  • Despite their strong qualification, Tuchel faces issues such as adapting to North American conditions, strengthening central defence and midfield, and managing player dynamics.
  • A notable point of discussion is the continued exclusion of Jude Bellingham, which is seen as a strategic move by Tuchel to enforce squad standards and maximise player potential.
