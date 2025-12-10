England announce opponents for two pre-World Cup friendlies at Wembley
- England will play two friendly matches at Wembley Stadium against Uruguay and Japan in March 2026.
- The Three Lions are scheduled to face Uruguay on Friday 27 March and Japan on Tuesday 31 March.
- These fixtures are part of England's preparations for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
- The games represent the final opportunity for players to impress manager Thomas Tuchel before the 26-man World Cup squad is selected.
- Tuchel expressed satisfaction with the choice of opponents, noting both Uruguay and Japan are top-20 ranked teams from outside Europe.