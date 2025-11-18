England crash out of Under-17s World Cup after heavy defeat by Austria
- England were knocked out of the Under-17s World Cup after losing 4-0 to Austria in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
- The game took place in Doha and was goalless at half time, but England struggled after the interval.
- Hasan Deshishku put Austria in front two minutes into the second half before England’s Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez was sent off three minutes later.
- A brace from Johannes Moser put Austria into a dominant position heading into the final 10 minutes.
- Ifeanyi Ndukwe scored Austria’s fourth goal late on as they cruised into the quarter-finals and knocked England out.