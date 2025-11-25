Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England likely to avoid these top nations until World Cup latter stages

Thomas Tuchel reveals his plan to hold talks with England players before the World Cup
  • FIFA has introduced seeding for the 2026 World Cup draw, ensuring top teams avoid each other until the latter stages of the tournament.
  • England, as one of the top four seeded nations, is guaranteed to avoid Spain and Argentina until the semi-finals, and France until the final, provided all top seeds win their groups.
  • The draw will feature 12 groups of four teams, with one from each of four pots, and is scheduled for 5 December in Washington DC.
  • Group composition rules state that no group can have more than one country from the same confederation, with the exception of Europe, which can have up to two nations.
  • England's placement in Pot 1 means they will avoid drawing other top seeds and strong nations such as Brazil, Portugal, and Germany in their initial group.
